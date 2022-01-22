One lucky Quad Citian could soon start a seriously spicy side-quest sampling sizzling sauces

This winter may be cold, but Quad Citians know how to heat things up with their favorite hot sauces!

January 22 is National Hot Sauce Day, and what better way to celebrate than to apply for the opportunity to be an official hot sauce tester?! The Wishlisted team is looking for a brave soul to taste-test a variety of hot sauces from their list of Top Hot Sauce Brands of 2022. If chosen, they’ll throw in some of your personal favorites and a few items they call “Hot Sauce Survival Gear,” and that person will be paid $500 for their time and honest opinions.

To enter, click here and answer a few questions about your love of hot sauce, why your taste buds are made for this job and the types of food you love adding hot sauce to. Applications will close January 31 at midnight.

So, how do you like your hot sauce??