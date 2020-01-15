One man dead after being struck by vehicle on River Drive in Moline

An investigation is currently underway after a man was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning in downtown Moline.

The traffic fatality occurred at approximately 6:19 a.m. between 12th and 15th Streets on River Drive.

A 65-year-old male pedestrian was crossing mid-block, approximately 100 feet east of the 12th Street crosswalk on River Drive. East and westbound traffic was steady at the time he made his way across River Drive.

A pickup truck that was traveling westbound in the 1200 block of River Drive struck the pedestrian in the northernmost lane of River Drive, and the pedestrian is believed to have died upon impact.

According to the Moline Police Department, dark clothing worn by the pedestrian as well as visibility are believed to have played a part in this accident.

The name of the victim will be released by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office pending notification of the family.

No citations or arrests have been made at this time, nor are drugs or alcohol believed to have played a part in this traffic fatality.