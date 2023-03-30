A man is dead following a shooting this morning in Moline.

On March 30, 2023, at approximately 10:11 a.m., the Moline Police Department received a 911 call from a third party reporting a possible shooting at a residence in the 900 block of 40th Street. Officers arrived on scene and could hear someone calling for help inside. Police forced entry into the residence and discovered a 35-year-old woman who had been shot in her legs, police said.

Police also discovered a 55-year-old man who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The female was transported to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. There is no danger to the public. Both the man and woman lived together at the residence, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.