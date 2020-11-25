One man injured in rollover accident in Jo Daviess County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One man was injured in a single-vehicle accident when he lost control and the vehicle rolled over on U.S. Route 20 near Tranel Lane in rural East Dubuque on Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Larcell M. Smith, 38, of Galena, was traveling in a Volvo sedan east on U.S. Route 20 when he failed to maneuver a slight curve and left the road. His car went into the median, over the crossover road, then back into the median, and rolled before coming to a rest just east of Tranel Lane.

Smith was taken to a hospital in Galena for his injuries. There in information at this time of his current condition.

Smith was charged with the following:

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident
  • Illegal transportation of alcohol
  • Operating an uninsured vehicle
  • Possession of adult use cannabis in motor vehicle

The accident remains under investigation.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the East Dubuque Police Department, Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department, and the Galena Area Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story