One man injured in rollover accident in Jo Daviess County

One man was injured in a single-vehicle accident when he lost control and the vehicle rolled over on U.S. Route 20 near Tranel Lane in rural East Dubuque on Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Larcell M. Smith, 38, of Galena, was traveling in a Volvo sedan east on U.S. Route 20 when he failed to maneuver a slight curve and left the road. His car went into the median, over the crossover road, then back into the median, and rolled before coming to a rest just east of Tranel Lane.

Smith was taken to a hospital in Galena for his injuries. There in information at this time of his current condition.

Smith was charged with the following:

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident

Illegal transportation of alcohol

Operating an uninsured vehicle

Possession of adult use cannabis in motor vehicle

The accident remains under investigation.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the East Dubuque Police Department, Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department, and the Galena Area Ambulance Service.