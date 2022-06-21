Dan Haughey will bring his one-man show on Ulysses S. Grant to the East Moline Public Library on Wednesday, June 22.

Dan Haughey, Black Hawk College Speech-Theatre Professor Emeritus and a QC professional actor, will present his one-person show on Ulysses S. Grant at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at the new East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Avenue.

The show, “Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot,” focuses on Grant’s early life, his time as a citizen in Galena, Illinois, and his rise to Civil War fame. Haughey’s appearance is co-sponsored by the East Moline Public Library and the Illinois Humanities’ “Road Scholars” program.

Grant (1822-1885) was 18th president of the United States from 1869 to 1877, after leading the Union Army to victory in the American Civil War in 1865 and thereafter briefly served as Secretary of War.

Haughey is a teaching artist, holds an MFA degree in Playwriting and Play Production from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and studied acting at the Florida State University-Asolo Conservatory for Professional Actor Training.

At SIU, Haughey studied Civil War History with the late Dr. John Y. Simon, former Executive Director of the Ulysses S. Grant Association, and Historical Drama and Playwriting with Dr. Christian Moe of SIU. Among his film and stage credits, Dan has toured the Grant show to schools, museums, and Civil War venues throughout the U.S. — including the National Park Service, The War Memorial Museum of Virginia, the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, SIU-C Museum, Old Market House and Grant Museum in Galena, and venues in Chicago.

He recently performed his U.S. Grant show for the National Park Service in celebration of Grant’s bicentennial birthday at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis and the Jo Daviess/Galena Historical Society.

The late Charles Bracelen Flood, former PEN American President and author of the book Grant and Sherman and the award-winning “Lee: The Last Years,” has said of Haughey’s performance: “I felt that it was an original and exceedingly worthwhile portrayal of a much misunderstood, underestimated man. This is fine theatre: this is Grant as he really was.”

For more information, contact Tami Cox at the East Moline Public Library, at 309-755-9614 or visit www.eastmolinelibrary.com.