One man taken into custody following standoff in Rock Island

Local News

by: Jarek Andrzejewski

One man was taken into custody on Tuesday night after a stand-off with the Rock Island Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department. Local 4 News was the only news crew at the scene.

Police responded to the 2400 block of 20th Avenue in Rock Island around 10 PM after neighbors said they saw a man walking outside his house with a gun in his hand. Police say a shot was fired from the gun and potentially hit a nearby house.

When police arrived at the scene the man had went back inside of his house. At which point, The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department brought in their BearCat Armed Rescue Vehicle as Rock Island Police surrounded the residence. Over a loud speaker police asked the man to exit with nothing in his hands and arms raised high. After a 40 minute stand-off the man left his house and was tasered before being taken into custody.

Police did recover a gun from the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation after hitting his head on concrete from being tasered.

No police officers were injured during the standoff.

