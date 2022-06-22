On June 21 at 8:08 a.m., the Yarmouth (IA) Fire Department responded to the Agri-Way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth for a reported grain silo collapse. First responders were informed that two employees were in the immediate area at the time of the collapse and that one of the employees was unable to be located.

Emergency responders arrived and immediately began rescue operations. The collapsed silo remains partially standing and caused structural damage to adjacent silos, creating an extremely volatile environment for the rescue and recovery of the missing individual. First responders continue to work diligently toward the rescue and recovery of the missing individual while ensuring the safety of the rescue workers in this hazardous environment.

The Yarmouth Fire Department is being assisted by numerous area first responders, as well as community members with specialized equipment and field knowledge. The overwhelming expression of community support is appreciated, and no further donations are needed at this time.