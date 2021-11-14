One month later: UAW members continue John Deere strike

Sunday marks one month of the John Deere strike.

As of Friday, the UAW and John Deere have reached a third tentative agreement.

Workers will remain on picket lines until the official ratification of the new deal.

Local 4 News visited a picketing site early Saturday morning, where workers braved the chilly temperatures while striking for better wages and benefits.

A Deere spokesperson says the company will let the ratification process play out.

John Deere has made a last, best and final offer to the UAW’s negotiating team that includes modest modifications to the last tentative agreement presented for ratification back on Nov. 2.

According to a statement made by the UAW, they will present the company’s offer for ratification and support the outcome as determined by its members.

The ratification vote will be Nov. 17.

