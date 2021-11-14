One month later: UAW members continue John Deere strike

Sunday marks one month of the John Deere strike.
As of Friday, the UAW and John Deere have reached a third tentative agreement.
Workers will remain on picket lines until the official ratification of the new deal.
Local 4 News visited a picketing site early Saturday morning, where workers braved the chilly temperatures while striking for better wages and benefits.
A Deere spokesperson says the company will let the ratification process play out.
John Deere has made a last, best and final offer to the UAW’s negotiating team that includes modest modifications to the last tentative agreement presented for ratification back on Nov. 2.
According to a statement made by the UAW, they will present the company’s offer for ratification and support the outcome as determined by its members.
The ratification vote will be Nov. 17.
2021 JOHN DEERE STRIKE COVERAGE SO FAR:
OCTOBER
- Deere, UAW reach tentative agreement
- Workers set up potential strike with Deere and Company
- No deal yet between Deere and UAW: Deadline 30 hours away
- Farmers concerned about potential strike at John Deere
- Woman remembers family’s struggle during the 1986 John Deere strike
- John Deere distributors worry about strike, say they’ve already had trouble getting products
- John Deere employees out on strike
- Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
- Democratic Party chair: ‘I stand with the workers at John Deere factories around Iowa’
- John Deere UAW workers walk off job
- UAW John Deere workers out on strike
- Union worker talks about John Deere strike and what’s next
- Delivery drivers show support for striking workers
- Iowa governor confident striking union members and Deere will resolve issues
- Local businesses show support for union workers by serving free food
- Woman starts GoFundMe page to help feed overnight striking workers
- UAW members get community support – Deere commits to ending strike
- Attend a free concert at the Rust Belt for being a John Deere UAW worker
- Union strike hits close to home for business owners on both sides of river
- Themes of women empowerment as John Deere Union Workers continue their strike
- John Deere worker strike receiving community support: ‘They’re really the backbone to us’
- Deere wins temporary injunction against striking union workers in Davenport
- Quad Citians protest injunction against striking UAW workers
- Deere will continue to provide health care for UAW production, maintenance workers
- Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos unveil expansion plans for broadband in rural area
- Striking UAW workers volunteering in QC community following Deere injunction
- Bustos, Vilsack: Broadband infrastructure will expand, support John Deere and strikers
- Striking John Deere employees continue to picket company during rainy weather
- UAW response to Deere for injunction to be vacated
- Deere union workers file motion for court to vacate temporary injunction
- Traffic fatality involves UAW striker
- National UAW mourns death of a striking Deere worker in Milan
- UAW Local 79 picket duties canceled for remainder of Wednesday
- Deere files resistance to UAW’s motion to vacate temporary restraining order
- Coroner identifies striking Deere worker killed Wednesday near picket line
- UAW considers safety after striking Deere worker’s death Wednesday
- UAW Local 79 returned to picket lines Thursday
- Partial obituary published online for striking Deere worker who died Wednesday
- UAW Local 79 strikers returned to picket lines Thursday
- Increased need for mental health resources as UAW strike continues
- Deere, UAW reach second tentative agreement
- Deere, UAW reach tentative pact; strike continues for now
- UAW members respond to tentative deal with Deere
- Tentative Deere, UAW contract details announced; ratification vote will occur Tuesday
NOVEMBER
- GoFundMe page raises $4,882 for family of Deere striking worker killed in accident
- Republican candidate for Illinois governor stumps in QC, talks with striking workers
- NO AGREEMENT for Deere, UAW – strike will continue
- Next steps: Deere continues talks with UAW after workers vote against contract
- UAW strike continues as temperatures begin to drop
- Community joins UAW strikers for picket line outside Deere World Headquarters
- UAW, Deere, reach tentative agreement Friday