One Night of Queen at Taxslayer Center rescheduled to July date

The One Night with Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works tour stop at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline has been rescheduled for July 23, 2021.

Tickets for the original March 18, 2020 date and subsequent March 26, 2021 date will be valid for the rescheduled show.

Gary Mullen formed the band the Works in 2002 to pay tribute to Queen. Over the years, they have performed in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, South Africa, and New Zealand to sell out audiences.

One Night with Queen is a spectacular live concert that recreates the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of the legendary band Queen.

Ticket prices are $49.50, $35.50, and $25.50 with a limited number of $69.50 also available. Tickets can be purchased online.