Spend an evening rocking out to glam rock hits from the 70s and 80s with One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works at the Vibrant Arena on Friday, March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m.

(Submitted photo)

Gary Mullen began touring on his own and in 2002 formed “The Works” to pay tribute to legendary rock band Queen. Since then, Gary Mullen and the Works have performed to sellout audiences throughout the U.S., UK, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand. They’ve rocked the prestigious BBC Proms in the Park twice, in front of a very enthusiastic crowd of 40,000. One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time.

Ticket prices are $47.50, $37.50 and $29.50 with a limited number of $75.00 seats available. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. at the Vibrant Arena box office, 1201 River Drive in Moline, and online at Ticketmaster.