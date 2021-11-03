“One Night of Queen” to return to TaxSlayer Center in March 2022

The popular “One Night of Queen” tour will come back to Moline’s TaxSlayer Center next March.

Back by popular demand, 97X presents “One Night of Queen” performed by Gary Mullen and the Works Saturday, March 18, 2022 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

The popular Queen tribute act played the Moline arena this past July 23, after having been rescheduled twice due to COVID (originally canceled March 18, 2020, then again March 26, 2021).

Gary Mullen began touring on his own and in 2002 formed a band “The Works,” to pay tribute to rock legends Queen. Since May 2002, Mullen and The Works have performed throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sellout audiences, according to a tour release.

The outfit has also twice rocked the prestigious BBC Proms in the Park, in front of a very enthusiastic crowd of 40,000. “One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time,” the Wednesday release said. “This show will ROCK you!”

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is now the most-streamed song of the 20th century, racking up more than 1.6 billion streams of the song and music video, according to Universal Music Group, which represents the band’s catalog globally, outside of North America, and the Queen movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” has become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

The TaxSlayer ticket prices are prices are $49.50, $35.50, and $25.50, with a limited number of $69.50 also available. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office and online at www.ticketmaster.com.