One occupant, one firefighter treated after early morning fire in Muscatine

The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire just after 6 a.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of Sycamore Street. It was reported that flames were coming from the windows of the single family home that had been converted into two apartments.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and some flames coming from a second story window.

Entering the home, firefighters found the source of the fire on the second floor as well as an occupant on the third floor directly above the fire. The occupant was rescued from the structure and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Due to the construction of the building and the burning living room furniture, there was extensive smoke and high heat on the second floor. One firefighter became overheated and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The firefighter has since been discharged.

The damage estimate to the home is approximately $35,000. The Red Cross is assisting the tenets of the two units as the building is not inhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.