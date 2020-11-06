One occupant suffers minor injuries in Friday house fire

An accidental fire left thousands of dollars in damage and one person with minor injuries shortly before noon Friday.

Burlington firefighters responded to 1503 S. 15th St., Burlington, and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the one-story home, a news release says. Flames traveled from the front porch of the house into the attic where the fire spread. Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The single-family rental home is owned by Scott Herriott of Fairfield, Iowa. It was occupied by Jeremy Boche, Michalena Hamor, Robert Austen, and Alexander Bradley, all of whom were in the home at the time of the fire.

One occupant suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene by fire department paramedics.

Damages are estimated at $70,000 to the structure and $25,000 to contents. The house is insured, but there was no renters insurance.

The Red Cross was called to assist.

The house had no working smoke detectors.The fire is considered accidental from “improperly discarded smoking material.”

Twelve Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by six West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Burlington police, Superior Ambulance, and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.