One of ‘greatest parlay wins of all time’ in Bettendorf

Sports betting in Iowa isn’t even six months old, but one national analyst is calling a $144,000 parlay win at Isle Bettendorf among “the greatest of all time.”

Darren Rovell, a sports business reporter with Action Network, called attention to an eight-leg, $800 parlay at William Hill Sports Book that won both spreads and totals from the NFL playoff games over the weekend.

Now, the former ESPN and CNBC reporter is guilty of hyperbole (and a lack of photo credits) from time to time, so take the GOAT status with a grain of salt.

But as Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell pointed out in a response on Twitter, the exposure is nice all the same: “How cool is this!”

