With one more chance of light rain in the forecast for Tuesday night, our place as one of the top ten wettest Februarys ever is booked!

We’ve picked up 3.51″ of rain so far this month and that’s good for 7th place all time. Most of this rain fell on 3 days during the month (see pic below.)

There’s a chance for another round of light rain Tuesday night before we end the month.

If we end up at 3.56″ that would be 6th place. 3.65″ would get us 5th place but 4th and above is likely out of reach.

Most rain ever in February? 4.87″ in 1887!