One person arrested after fatal crash early Sunday

One person was killed and another injured in an early-morning crash Sunday in Sterling, Ill.

At the request of Sterling Police, Whiteside County Deputies responded to the area of 1st Avenue at Wallace Street in Sterling for a two vehicle crash shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a news release says.

A Chevrolet Colorado driven by Wayne A. Witt, 46, of Sterling, was traveling north on the 1st Avenue Bridge. A Sterling Police squad car was sitting with its emergency lights activated in the southbound lane of travel.

Sterling Police Officer Travis Nease was standing to the rear of his squad car talking to pedestrian Drew W. Barger, 35, of Sterling. While Nease was trying to speak to Barger, Witt crossed the center line and struck the squad car, Nease and Barger, who remained trapped under Witt’s vehicle, the release says.

Next, Witt’s vehicle continued north before it crashed into the viaduct center support and came to rest. Responding agencies rendered aid to Nease and Barger, who died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald, the release says.

Nease was treated and released at CGH Medical Center. After Whiteside County Deputies conducted a DUI investigation, Witt was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI.

The investigation continues and more charges are pending, the release says.

Assisting agencies included the Illinois State Police, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Police Department, CGH EMS, and the Whiteside County Corner.