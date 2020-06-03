One person arrested after peaceful protest in Clinton

The Clinton Police Department was present for backup during a peaceful protest Tuesday evening held in response to the death of George Floyd.

Officers say they were “honored to share in a peaceful demonstration” of their First Amendment rights with their community.

The protest itself remained tame, but concerns began to rise shortly after the event came to an end.

“Unfortunately, after the demonstration ended and participants were leaving, one subject was arrested by citation for disorderly conduct for ‘conduct intended to disrupt a lawful assembly,'” said the police department.

