One person dead after boating accident Sunday night in LeClaire

One person died after a boating accident on the Mississippi River near LeClaire on Sunday night.

According to a post on The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists website, the victim is Dr. Anita L. Pinc.

Pinc was a physician with The Group.

Part of the statement reads: “The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. and Revive at The Group Medical Spa family are mourning over the tragic death of Anita L. Pinc, D.O. Dr. Anita Pinc was killed in a boating accident August 16, 2020 in LeClaire, IA. Her death is a loss to the entire Group family and to the many patients who benefited from her skills.”

The accident happened around 7 p.m.

The statement goes on to say: “Dr. Anita Pinc grew up in Naperville, Illinois and attended Augustana College receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology with a minor in psychology. She received her medical degree from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medi­cine and it was at that time that she acquired an interest in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She completed her internship at Olympia Fields Osteopathic Hospital and Michael Reese Hospital. Anita moved to Toledo, Ohio to complete her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and upon completion of her residency, Dr. Pinc returned to the Quad Cities to begin her practice in 2001.

A fellow of The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Dr. Pinc was passionate in providing the highest quality, compassionate care to her patients. Dr. Pinc delivered in excess of 2,000 “bundles of joy” to Quad City parents in her 19 years of practice. In addition to her busy OB-Gyn schedule she served as Medical Director for sister company, Revive at The Group Medical Spa. Outside of medicine, she raised four wonderful children and was actively involved in their life adventures. She wore a beautiful smile, and was always admired for her kind, compassionate spirit and strong faith. She advocated for many local charities and community organizations and loved spending time with her family and friends, exploring nature, gardening, dancing, running, hiking, and skiing.

The loss of Anita will be felt by the community and Group family for a long time. She will be tremendously missed. She was universally loved by her patients, colleagues, and friends.”