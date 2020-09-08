One person dead after vehicle strikes multiple trees

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a vehicle accident Monday evening in LeClaire.

At approximately 5:42 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call for a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Valley Drive and Woodland Lane.

LeClaire Police requested assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigations Team.

An on-scene, preliminary investigation indicates a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Valley Drive and went off the road for an unknown reason.

According to the Scott County Sheriff, the Jeep went airborne before striking a tree in midair.

The vehicle then struck another tree, causing the Jeep to come to rest on its tires.

The driver, a 58-year-old woman from Eldridge, was transported to Genesis Medical Center via ambulance, where she was pronounced dead.

No further information about the accident is available at this time.

