One person died Monday as a result of a structure fire in the 2400 Block of West 54th Street in Davenport.

On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at approximately 3:34 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in this block. The department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

First arriving crews reported they had a long, single story garage with heavy fire conditions, according to a Monday release. Crews made an aggressive attack from the exterior using three hand lines. The fire was able to spread the length of the building due to an open attic area. Crews used saws to gain entry through the overhead doors of several individual units containing vehicles with varying degrees of damage.

Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes, but remained on scene for several hours extinguishing a hidden fire. During extinguishment of the fire, a deceased individual was located in a vehicle. No foul play is suspected. There were no other injuries reported with this fire, the department said.

No occupants were displaced by this fire and Red Cross assistance was not needed. MidAmerican Energy did assist on scene with the controlling of utilities. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.