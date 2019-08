MORRISON, Ill — The Whiteside County Fair offers plenty of fun for the entire family to enjoy. At the same time, the Morrison fire department teamed up with Stateline Farm Rescue, a company based in Orangeville, Illinois, to demonstrate what can happen if a person finds themselves stuck inside of a corn grain bin.

"Well, agricultural rescue and the fire service is something is not very common as far as the training of it is we're kind of a unique group," Mark Barker of Stateline Farm Rescue said. "Fire departments are very well seasoned in training in car accidents and such but when it comes to agricultural rescue they don't have an opportunity. I mean where do you find a tractor that you can roll over or an opportunity to be stuck in a grain bin we bring this to their firehouse and we bring it to them and it's real."