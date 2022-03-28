The cause of a Saturday fire that killed one person in Clinton is under investigation.

On March 26, 2022 at 6:52 a.m., the Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire department responded to a call of fire/smoke at 78 31st Avenue North, according to a release. The Fire Department extinguished the fire and one person was found deceased in the apartment, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Clinton Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Iowa State Fire Marshal, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.