A four-car crash blocks the entrance to the Rock Island Arsenal via the viaduct on September 13, 2019. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

One person is in custody after a four-car crash near the entrance to the Rock Island Arsenal.

It happened Friday morning at 24th Street and 1st Avenue near the Rock Island Viaduct.

The viaduct and 1st Avenue are blocked off. No injuries have been reported at this time.

