One person in custody after chase, shot fired in truck stop parking lot

One person is in custody and at least one shot was fired in the parking lot of a truck stop on Northwest Boulevard in Davenport after a police chase.

The tactical unit spotted a wanted person, gave chase, the suspect pulled a gun and at least one shot was fired in the parking lot of the Love’s truck stop.

A taser was displayed but not deployed. No injuries to officers or the suspect. The suspect is in custody and a gun was recovered on the scene.

