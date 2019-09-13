One person in custody after chase, shot fired in truck stop parking lot

1  of  2
A heavy police presence at the Love’s truck stop on Northwest Boulevard on September 13, 2019. (Mike Colón , OurQuadCities.com)

One person is in custody and at least one shot was fired in the parking lot of a truck stop on Northwest Boulevard in Davenport after a police chase.

The tactical unit spotted a wanted person, gave chase, the suspect pulled a gun and at least one shot was fired in the parking lot of the Love’s truck stop.

A taser was displayed but not deployed. No injuries to officers or the suspect. The suspect is in custody and a gun was recovered on the scene.

