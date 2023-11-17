One person was killed after a crash shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday in Clinton County, according to a news release.

Clinton County Deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Highway 61, Welton, for a report of a two-car accident. A preliminary investigation indicates one of the vehicles involved was traveling south and struck a deer, the release says.

The vehicle was stopped as a result of the deer accident and the driver got out of the car. A second vehicle, also traveling south, then struck the first vehicle, which killed the driver from the car involved in the deer accident.

Highway 61 southbound was shut down for about four hours so law enforcement could investigate the crash.

The identity of the deceased person is being withheld, “pending proper notification of family,” the release says. The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Iowa State Patrol, the Welton Fire Department, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Genesis (De Witt) Ambulance, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.