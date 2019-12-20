One person sent to hospital after three-vehicle accident

A three-vehicle accident occurred at 7th Street and Valley View Drive in Moline at approximately 11 a.m. this morning, sending one person to the hospital. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A vehicle crash that happened around 11 a.m. in Moline this morning resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.

The accident took place at 7th Street and Valley View Drive.

Police say a driver ran a red light, leading to the three-vehicle accident.

We’re told no one was seriously hurt.

