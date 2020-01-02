One person sent to hospital after vehicle accident in Moline

The driver of a Kia was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a truck at the intersection of 12th Street and 5th Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of 12th Street and 5th Avenue in Moline.

The driver of a Kia was headed southbound on 12th Street as a truck was headed northbound toward the Mississippi River.

The driver of the Kia made a left turn in front of the truck as they headed east on 5th Avenue, giving the truck no time to stop.

The front of the truck struck the side of the Kia, causing the Kia to spin around.

The bumper of the Kia tapped the Birdsell Chiropractic and Acupuncture Clinic on 5th Avenue.

The driver of the Kia was transported to a local hospital and has been identified as a female. Her age and condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the truck has been identified as a male.

There is no word as to whether the driver of the Kia received a ticket.

