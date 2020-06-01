One person sent to hospital in a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers

Davenport police responded to a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers in Davenport around 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

One victim, an adult man, self-transported himself and is currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials have confirmed.

The jewelry store was not damaged in the incident.

Shots fired at Necker’s Jewlers on 53rd. Police say one adult male victim. Injuires are non-life threatening. Went to the hospital. Necker’s was not broken into. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/uFBJthFtD9 — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 1, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.