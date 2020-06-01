One person sent to hospital in a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers

Davenport police responded to a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers in Davenport around 12:15 a.m. on Monday.
One victim, an adult man, self-transported himself and is currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials have confirmed.
The jewelry store was not damaged in the incident.
