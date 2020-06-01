1  of  3
Breaking News
One person sent to hospital in a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers Davenport Police issue shelter-in-place order Police disperse crowd outside NorthPark Mall in Davenport
1  of  2
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

One person sent to hospital in a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Davenport police responded to a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers in Davenport around 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

One victim, an adult man, self-transported himself and is currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials have confirmed.

The jewelry store was not damaged in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss