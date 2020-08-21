One person stabbed at Davenport gas station

One person was treated and taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing incident happened at the Shell gas station near W. 65th and N. Brady Streets in Davenport before 11 p.m. Thursday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene of a stabbing incident that happened at a gas station in Davenport late Thursday evening.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., police responded to the Shell station at W. 65th and N. Brady Streets, next to Relax Inn.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky went live at the scene via Facebook, where he said there was a “very heavy police presence,” spotting at least six squad cars.

He added that police had been searching all over the gas station and were also conducting an investigation at Relax Inn, marking down evidence spots.

It has been confirmed that one person was stabbed.

According to police, a group of people got into an argument, which resulted in the stabbing.

The individual was treated at Relax Inn and taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

BREAKING NEWS: A stabbing in Davenport. There is a very heavy police presence at 65th and Brady near the Shell gas station and Relax Inn. @WHBF the only station at the scene pic.twitter.com/vdNUQoPJkT — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) August 21, 2020

