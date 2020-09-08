Three people taken away in an ambulance after car crash

UPDATE: Moline Police confirm with Local 4 news that a head-on collision in the 6900-block of 27th Street, Moline sent three people to the hospital. Two of them were transported to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, while the other was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis. All injuries are considered serious, but none of them were fatal.

Police say a vehicle crossed the center line leading up to the crash. At this time, they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor.

EARLIER: A crash involving two cars injuries at least one person on 27th Street in Moline. It happened just outside the Quality Inn.

When Local 4 News arrived first on scene we saw one person being transported away in a Genesis ambulance.

No word on the extent of those injuries at this time. We will provide more updates as we get them.