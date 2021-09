Police and fire crews respond to a collision at the intersection of 24th Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island..

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. It leaves at least one person injured.

Our crew saw one vehicle in the intersection itself. Another was away from the intersection on 4th Avenue. It was at rest near a tree and a parked car. Airbags were deployed.

One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

No word yet on any other injuries and no word yet on the cause of the crash.