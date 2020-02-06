One person transported to hospital after vehicle crashes through fence

One person has been transported to a local hospital following a personal injury crash near the 2300 block of Tech Drive and 18th Street in Bettendorf that police believe may have been caused by a medical condition. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Crews responded to a personal injury crash after 5 p.m. Wednesday evening near the 2300 block of Tech Drive and 18th Street in Bettendorf.

According to officials, the driver of a white sedan was headed northbound on 18th Street when they lost control and crashed through a fence on the property of KinderCare.

The vehicle hit the back wall of an outside play area, barely dodging nearby playground equipment.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident but believe the accident may be the result of a medical issue.

