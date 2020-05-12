One person transported to hospital with serious injuries after vehicle crash

Illinois State Police responded to a personal injury traffic crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Bunker Hill Road and Lyndon Road in Whiteside County around 1:03 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver of a tan 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling westbound on Bunker Hill Road, approaching Lyndon Road.

Meanwhile, the driver of a white 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on Lyndon Road, approaching Bunker Hill Road.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche failed to stop or yield at the stop sign and continued traveling through the intersection, striking the front driver’s side of the Dodge Ram.

Darrel C. Neubauer, the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche, was not injured.

Shannon S. Robinson, the driver of the Dodge Ram, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local area hospital.

A citation was issued to Neubauer for disobeying a stop sign.