One QCA film fan could get paid $1,000 to watch Matrix movies!

To celebrate the release of The Matrix Resurrections, EasyTechJunkie will pay one lucky film fan $1,000 to watch all four of The Matrix movies! The lucky sci-fi fan chosen for the job will be watching the entire series of The Matrix, totaling 9 hours 25 minutes:

The Matrix – 2 hours 30 minutes

The Matrix Reloaded – 2 hours 18 minutes

The Matrix Revolutions – 2 hours 9 minutes

The Matrix Resurrections – 2 hours 28 minutes

The winner will have 48 hours to watch all the films and will post on social media during the binge to share their Matrix experience with the world.

To enter, fill out the application here and tell about yourself and why you’re a perfect fit for the job. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, January 3, 2022 at 5 p.m. EST. The challenge is open to US residents only, 18 years and up. For more information, click here.

