One rescued from early morning fire in Moline

Three residents were able to escape and one was rescued from an early morning fire in Moline on Monday.

Just after 3:30 a.m., the Moline Police Department received a call for a structure fire in the 1700 block of 15th Street A. When crews arrived they found a small, single story home with heavy, dense smoke throughout the residence.

A smoke detector alerted the residents of the fire and three were able to get out on their own. The fourth was rescued with the help of Moline Police officers, who had arrived first at the scene. The rescued occupant and four police officers were transported to the hospital for treatment, but all are expected to make full recoveries.

The fire was mainly located in a back bedroom and was brought under control by fire fighters in about 20 minutes.

Crews were on the scene for about 4 hours to make sure the fire was completely out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both the Moline Fire and Police Departments.