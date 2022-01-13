One sentenced, the other set for trial in QC matricide cases less than a year apart

Within less than a year’s time, two Davenport men were charged in connection with the deaths of their mothers in two unrelated cases.

On Wednesday, one of the suspects – 38-year-old McKinsley Watson – appeared in Scott County Court and was sentenced to prison.

The other suspect, 53-year-old Andrew Rupp Sr., remains in Scott County Jail, with a jury trial tentatively set for begin in August.

Matricide: a rare crime

Earlier, Professor Andrew Kaiser, with St. Ambrose University, spoke with Local 4 News about the rare crime of matricide – the killing of one’s mother – which makes up less than 1 percent of all homicides. Kaiser teachers courses related to forensic and adult clinic psychology.

“As a psychologist, I look at what’s going on with the person that is accused of perpetrating each of these crimes, and if there’s something going on – how much violence was going on in these two men’s lives. But I also want to look at their mental health.”

Earlier, Watson pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of second-degree murder after originally facing a charge of first-degree murder. On Wednesday, Watson was sentenced to prison for a period not to exceed 50 years with a minimum sentence of 70 percent served before he is eligible for parole, court documents say.

Watson, who will receive credit for time spent in Scott County Jail in connection with the case, also was ordered to pay restitution to the estate of Victoria Watson or her heirs in the sum of $150,000, according to the sentencing documents.

The Watson case

Shortly before 4:45 a.m. May 21, Davenport police responded to the 600 block of West 63rd Street for a 911 call, an arrest affidavit says. Officers found an unresponsive woman in an apartment. Victoria Watson, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed McKinsley Watson, her son, lived with her in the apartment. Police say the assault that caused her death was premeditated, an arrest affidavit says.

The Rupp case

Andrew Rupp Sr., 53, is being held on $500,000 bond in Scott County Jail in connection with the death of his mother, Dianne Rupp, 77, about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2021, in the 2600 block of Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

Andrew Rupp Sr. (photo from Scott County ihmate listing.)

When he was arrested, Andrew Rupp “knowingly resisted fully uniformed police officers,” pulling away from officers and refusing to place his hands behind his back at the time of the arrest, police said in an arrest affidavit.

Dianne Rupp owned the Mama Bahama’s Tees & Sweats store in NorthPark Mall, Davenport.

Kaiser says there is a buildup to these kinds of slayings. The realization of killing one’s mother, for those convicted of such crimes, “is something they will have to come to grips with,” Kaiser said.