One seriously injured when 4-wheeler hits pole

One person was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals with serious life threatening injuries after the 4-wheeler they were riding ran into a pole.

On Wednesday evening around 6:15, Davenport emergency crews responded to Stark Street, just south of Rockingham Road, for a 4-wheeler that had hit a pole. Two people were riding the 4-wheeler westbound in an alley when it ran into the pole. One of those riders was originally transported to Genesis East then to Iowa City due to the extent of their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit.