One shot dead during police pursuit

One person is dead after being shot during a police pursuit from Clinton to Camanche and back on Tuesday night.

According to the Clinton Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and 2nd Street.

The vehicle did not stop and officers pursued the suspect from Clinton into Camanche before turning around and traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 67 back into Clinton.

As the vehicle approached the intersection with U.S. Highway 30, a Clinton Police Officer discharged his weapon in an attempt to stop the vehicle, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Mercy One, where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. The Clinton Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Camanche Police Department, Clinton County Sheriffs Office, Clinton County Emergency Management and the Clinton Fire Department.

The case remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. Any further information on this case will be released through the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.