One shot in Rock Island

Police respond to a shooting near the intersection of 14 1/2 Street and 10th Avenue in Rock Island on June 24, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department located one victim who was shot in the foot and taken to Unity Point, where they were treated and released.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and the case remains ongoing.

EARLIER UPDATE: One person was shot in Rock Island on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of 14 1/2 Street and 10th Avenue.

