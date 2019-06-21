One shot overnight during multiple gunfire incidents

Police say the injured man later 'left the hospital undetected'

Friday in Davenport started with one man arriving at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot, the first of a least three gunfire incidents in Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department was notified around 12:01 a.m. of a possible gunshot victim who walked into UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf for treatment. A 25-year-old man from Davenport was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

During a preliminary investigation, officers located a scene in the 1700 block of East Locust Street near the victim’s residence.

Police say the injured man left the hospital undetected during the course of the investigation.

Iowa State Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle that dropped off the man at the hospital, but the vehicle took off and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in the 2300 block of Harrison Street, where two subjects were detained. No damage or other injuries were reported.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 1:12 a.m. in the area of 300 East 14th Street and located casings near the 1400 block of Iowa Street.

Officers responded to another report of gunshots fired in the area of 700 Sylvan Court. Officers found a house that was hit.

At this time, police say it is not determined if these incidents are related.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”