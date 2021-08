Police recovered a shell casing shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday in an alley near the 1300 block of West 14th Street, Davenport, after one person was shot.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw a crime-scene technician arrive and photograph the casing.

Police said the injured person drove himself to the hospital.

We do not know the extent of his injuries. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

