One suspect in custody after late night police chase

One person is in custody after a police chase involving Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline police came to an end in downtown Moline.

Police were searching several blocks looking for a vehicle that had its tires shredded by stop sticks. The car was found at the former 7th Avenue exit off Interstate 74.

Local 4 News saw the suspect being taken into custody with an apparent head injury.

Currently, there’s no word on if police are searching for other suspects.

