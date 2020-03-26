One taken into custody after leaving traffic stop, crashing

1  of  5
Moline Police and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department search a vehicle involved in a crash on March 26, 2020. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

At least one person was taken into custody after an attempted traffic stop that turned into a minor crash where 19th Street and 27th Street meet near Interstate 74 in Moline.

It happened Thursday afternoon when a Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle, it took off and crashed.

Moline Police arrived on the scene to assist, one person was taken into custody and the vehicle was searched.

