One taken to hospital after accident in Davenport

One person was taken to the hospital after an accident at the intersection of 4th and Harrison Streets in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.
The accident that left one car severely damaged happened around 2:30 p.m. across the street from the Davenport Police Station.
There is no information at this time about the individual’s condition or the cause of the accident.
