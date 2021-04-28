One taken to hospital after rollover accident in Moline

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on John Deere Road near I-74 in Moline on April 28, 2021 (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in Moline on Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to John Deere Road at the I-74 interchange for a single-vehicle accident on the shoulder of the westbound lanes.

One person had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to UnityPoint-Trinity in Rock Island for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Reports are the vehicle was traveling east on John Deere Road when it lost control changing lanes. It passed through the median, crossed the westbound lanes and ended up on the righthand shoulder near the footings for the overhead I-74 signs.