One transported after vehicle hits power pole in Friday night crash

One person was transported from the scene by ambulance after a crash shortly before 7 p.m. Friday near Wake Brewing in Rock Island.
Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw emergency responders in the area after a vehicle headed west on 5th Street and did not make the curve to head to 4th Street. The vehicle went over the roadway island, missing trees and a light pole, then struck a power pole in front of Wake Brewing.
We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.