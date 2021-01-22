One transported after vehicle hits power pole in Friday night crash

One person was transported from the scene by ambulance after a crash shortly before 7 p.m. Friday near Wake Brewing in Rock Island.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw emergency responders in the area after a vehicle headed west on 5th Street and did not make the curve to head to 4th Street. The vehicle went over the roadway island, missing trees and a light pole, then struck a power pole in front of Wake Brewing.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.