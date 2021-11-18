One transported from crash Thursday evening

Police were at a crash shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash that happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday on 53rd Street and Appomattox Road/Brown Street, Davenport.

Officers controlled traffic in the area while an ambulance transported at least one person from the scene. A car headed west turned left onto Brown Street and did not yield the right of way to the car headed east, police told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed in the crash. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

