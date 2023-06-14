One person was transported to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County on Tuesday, a news release says.

About 5:20 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash with injuries involving several vehicles in the area of Highway 20W and Glen Hollow Road in rural Galena.

Investigating deputies learned that several vehicles were stopped in traffic awaiting a vehicle to turn onto Glen Hollow Road. At this time, Matt Evans, 35, of Hanover, Ill., was traveling east on Highway 20W when he failed to reduce his speed, causing a rear-end collision with a vehicle driven by Steven R. Maize, 52, of Freeport, Ill., the release says.

The impact of this collision sent Maize’s vehicle into the rear of another vehicle driven by Michael C. Davis, 39, of Elizabeth, Ill., who was accompanied by a juvenile passenger.

Maize was transported by Elizabeth Ambulance to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. All other parties refused treatment at the scene. This accident remains under investigation, the release says.

Assisting agencies included Galena Police and Fire, Illinois State Police, and Elizabeth EMS.