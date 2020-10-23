One transported from scene Thursday night after gunfire in Rock Island

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One man was transported from a shooting scene shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 27th Street and 5th Avenue in Rock Island

Witnesses told Local 4 News, first and only station at the scene, they heard multiple shots.

Local 4 News saw one man taken from the area in an ambulance. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story