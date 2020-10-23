One transported from scene Thursday night after gunfire in Rock Island

One man was transported from a shooting scene shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 27th Street and 5th Avenue in Rock Island

Witnesses told Local 4 News, first and only station at the scene, they heard multiple shots.

Local 4 News saw one man taken from the area in an ambulance. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.