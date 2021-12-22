One transported from Wednesday afternoon crash

One person was transported from the scene Wednesday after a crash on River Drive. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

One person was transported from the scene by ambulance after a crash shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday that involved at least two vehicles on the 900 block of East River Drive, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew saw a BMW with extensive front-end damage. A silver Honda Civic also had significant front-end damage, and its airbags had deployed. Both cars were in the eastbound lanes when our crew arrived.

A tow truck was at the scene.

